Anytime I Call God, He Always Picks My Calls, Says Dino Melaye

by Valerie Oke
It might not be a good period for the member representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, as the court has sacked him as a lawmaker and ordered a fresh election in his constituency, he still keeps his head up, despite the turbulent period.

Stepping out for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) campaign rally ahead of the next gubernatorial poll in Kogi state, the controversial lawmaker shared that he does not have network failure with God and that anytime he calls him, He (God) picks his calls.

He sent this out via his Instagram page on Saturday, 24th October.

“No network failure with God. Anytime I call Him He always picks my call.”

