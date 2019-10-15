APC Candidates Are Cultist, Militants And Terrorists: Governor Dickson

Exactly one month to the next gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa State, the state governor, Seriake Dickson, has described the major opposition in the state, All Progressive Congress(APC) as presenting a ticket of militancy, terrorism, cultism, and criminality to the electorates.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign teams and secretariat on Tuesday, October 14, he said he is sure of victory for his Party.

He said, “Consider what would happen if things were to happen otherwise, none of you will spend a week in Bayelsa State. APC is presenting a ticket of militancy, terrorism, cultism and criminality, it’s going to be a government of criminals and cultist.

“Democracy in Bayelsa State can never turn to a government of militancy and criminals.

“As we are formally inaugurating the campaigns, we will also launch “Operation wind APC in Bayelsa.”

“The consequence is too dare to imagine, people will be scared to visit the state, even indigenes will be scared to visit their communities.

“If we don’t take these elections seriously, by 17th the day after the election we should be ready to leave the state. This election is not about the candidate or even me but about the future of our state and our children.

“In 2015, when I was contesting, I saw more than the defection we are seeing today but let me assure us of victory. And don’t be perturbed but that doesn’t mean that we are happy as party leaders are decamping but victory will be ours at the end.”