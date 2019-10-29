APC Can’t Escape Justice At Supreme Court: PDP

As the Supreme Court of Nigeria gear up to deliver judgement following the legal tussle between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over the last presidential poll, PDP has bragged that APC can not escape judgement.

Read Also: Its An Endorsement Of Corruption: PDP Reacts To Buhari;s N10bn Payment Request For Kogi

According to Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, who released a statement on behalf of the Party via his verified Twitter handle, the party has massive evidence proving that its candidate won the election.

He wrote:

The PDP says there is no way the APC can escape justice at the Supreme Court, given its weight of evidence proving that PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, won the February Presidential election.