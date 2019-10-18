APC Guber Candidate Not Sellable, Can’t Govern: Gov Dickson

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, David Lyon, can’t govern and is not sellable.

The outgoing governor said this on Thursday while fielding questions from the State House Correspondents in Abuja.

The governor said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has already won the governorship election that will hold in the state in November this year.

He said: “In Bayelsa state, PDP is the largest, biggest and the most formidable political platform. When you have such a large platform and you have about twenty-something people aspiring, you will expect that at the end of the day, when one person inevitably wins, this issue will be there.

“Compared to the other side which didn’t have the luxury of having a credible primary, a candidate was brought out from the pocket of the leader of the party; a candidate that is not sellable; a candidate that we all know can’t govern. So, for us, the election is already won. Won by us and lost on the other side.”

“My call back home to all politicians and parties, to all institutions of government, particularly the INEC and the security agencies is that all hands must literally be on deck.

“We have had very unfortunate instances wherein elections, you see unnecessary violence, carnage and brigandage, maiming and displacement of people. In Bayelsa, we have IDPs.”