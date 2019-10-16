APC Is A Party Notorious For Lies: Gov Ayade

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC is notorious for lies.

The governor was reacting to a statement by the APC chairman in the state, John Ochala on his return to school to pursue a Master’s degree in law at UNICAL was as laughable and pathetic.

Ochala had on Tuesday described the Governor as indolent and idle, over his return to school, something he said he should have done when he was a senator or as a private person.

He added that the governor is totally bereft of ideas on how to govern the state, which is plagued with many problems and infrastructural decays.

However, Ayade in a statement by his chief media adviser, Mr Christain Ita said it is “funny that a party like APC which prides itself as a major opposition cannot engage the Governor on governance issues but chooses to lie to score cheap political points. If they didn’t see anything wrong with Gov Mallam Nasir El’rufai returning to school in 2017 in far away the Netherlands for his PhD, what then is wrong if Gov Ayade returns to school to add to his numerous degrees within Calabar, the state capital?”

It also made reference to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate and member of the APC, who was an undergraduate student while serving as Abia State Governor.

Read Also: Why I Appointed Over 8000 Aides, Cross River’s Governor, Ben Ayade

“The timing of Gov. Ayade’s decision to return to school is unequivocally perfect. Unlike APC members, the Governor, despite all the resources at his disposal didn’t choose any foreign University, he decided to do it locally thereby boosting the reputation of Nigerian Universities at a time tertiary institutions in West Africa are under attack.

“For APC to lie to Cross Riverians that no serving Governor in the history of Nigeria has ever returned to school is unfortunate. Maybe, they just don’t have the guts to commend the Governor for patronising Nigeria University.

“Ignorantly, Ochala also lied that Gov. Ayade didn’t go to school while in the Senate. This is very shocking. Gov. Ayade was elected Senator in 2011 and later that year enrolled in Nigeria Law School, Abuja and was called to Barr in 2012.”