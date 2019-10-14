APC Members Now Chasing Oshiomhole Around Like Common Tout: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has reacted to a recent attack on the residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The PDP in a statement on Monday said, “APC members openly took up arms against its leadership is a huge demonstration of their eternal rejection of the APC and the Buhari Presidency, particularly for the ruins they have caused our nation.”

In a statement which was signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the action towards Oshiomhile by members of the ruling party captures the mood of most Nigerians.

The statement read: “For APC members to publicly call their national chairman a “thief”, as reported in the open media, amply captures the mood of majority of Nigerians, including APC members, that the APC and its government are havens for thieves, criminal gangs and corrupt persons.

“The indisputable fact among Nigerians is that the APC has become torn apart within its core. The manifest greed of its leaders, particularly, in the Presidential Villa, in addition to endless infighting over positions and looted resources, has further exposed the party as a soulless mob.

“The APC has never been a genuine platform for governance. It has neither the predisposition nor the design for operable people-oriented policies and programmes. If anything, it has remained a special purpose vehicle, for power-grabbing, hijacked by an oppressive and exploitative cabal, who has no iota of interest in the welfare of Nigerians.”

Read Also: Oshiomhole Reacts To Attack On His Residence In Edo

According to the statement, “the propensity of APC leaders at looting our common patrimony as well as the total neglect of the living conditions of the masses, whose mandate they had stolen, has become a huge source of anger and resentment in the hearts of Nigerians.

“Nigerians expect Oshiomhole to respond to the demands of his party members, who are chasing him around like a common tout and for which he was reported to have hidden in a hotel in Benin City.

“Is it not absurd for a national chairman of a political party that claims to have won an election just a few months back to require the services of a truckload of policemen and personal thugs to escape from Benin to Abuja?

“The Edo incident reminds us of how the APC national chairman also allegedly fled the nation at the heat of his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2018 over alleged corruption charges.”