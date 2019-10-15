Apologize To Nigerians For Your Failures And Resign, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the National Assembly to probe allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorized persons in the Aso Rock.

The PDP, made this known in a statement on Tuesday via its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The opposition party asked the National Assembly to investigate the alleged revelation that Buhari assigned official facilities in the villa to unauthorized persons that have no official roles in governance.

It described as ‘disgraceful’ the dirty public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Buhari’s cousins, over apartments in the State House.

It said, “Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led Federal Government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order.

“Our party notes that our dear nation has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP therefore, charges President Buhari to immediately apologize to Nigerians for his failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he is leading our country to nowhere.

“The party however, urges Nigerians to remain calm as such provocative and disgraceful developments will soon come to an end with the retrieval of our stolen mandate at the Supreme Court,” the PDP said.