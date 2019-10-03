Apostle Johnson Suleman Recounts How His Failure To Apply Wisdom Almost Got Him Killed

Founder and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has recounted how his failure to apply wisdom almost got him killed when he embarked on 11 days fasting without water or food.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said he almost died as he was stooling blood.

His words:

Someone just asked me what’s the day of my life I don’t want to remember…I think it’s the period I fasted for 11days without water or food and was stooling blood…I was so eager for the ANOINTING and forgot to apply wisdom .almost died…what’s yours?.

What he tweeted below: