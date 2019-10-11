Apostle Suleman Reacts To N5 Million Fine For Hate Speech

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has criticised the proposed N5 million fine for hate speech by the federal government.
Recall that some days ago, the Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this new development.
Reacting to this, the clergy expressed that this plan is a deliberate attempt to silence critics. See his tweet below:
Just read about N5m fine for hate speech…there is a thin line btw freedom of speech/hate speech..this is a deliberate attempt to silence people..we could back date its implentation to 2014..
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 11, 2019