Apostle Suleman Reacts To N5 Million Fine For Hate Speech

by Olayemi Oladotun

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has criticised the proposed N5 million fine for hate speech by the federal government.

Apostle Suleman

Recall that some days ago, the Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this new development.

Reacting to this, the clergy expressed that this plan is a deliberate attempt to silence critics. See his tweet below:

