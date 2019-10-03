Apostle Suleman Reveals He Excreted Blood After Fasting For 11 Days

by Temitope Alabi
Apostle Suleiman
Apostle Suleiman

Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries has taken to his social media platform to recount how he began to excrete blood after fasting for 11 days.

According to the Apostle, he was asked by someone one day he would never forget causing him to remember this.,

In his words;

Someone just asked me what’s the day of my life I don’t want to remember…I think it’s the period I fasted for 11days without water or food and was stooling blood…I was so eager for the ANNOINTING and forgot to apply wisdom .almost died…what’s yours?..

Read the rest of his tweet below;

Apostle Suleman
Apostle Suleman
