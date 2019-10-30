Appeal Court Upholds Ifeanyi Ubah’s Victory

by Valerie Oke
Ifeanyi Ubah
Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah, the member representing Anambra South senatorial district, is currently a joyous man after an appellate court sitting in Enugu upheld his victory as the duly elected lawmaker for the District.

According to Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the presiding judge, who dismissed the appeals of Mr Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit, Ifeanyi Ubah satisfies all the requirements for a duly elected.

Senator Ubah contested and won the election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

