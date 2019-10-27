Are You The First To Get Pregnant For Davido? Internet Troll Attacks Chioma

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself a throwback photo of herself looking slimmer when she was 5 months old pregnant.

The chef also revealed she couldn’t eat anything during her first and second trimester.

The post, however, seemed to have irked a web user, @ukaigwekelechi who felt the mother of one was doing too much.

This prompted the web user to remind the chef that she is not the first to get pregnant for Davido as he already has two babymamas and it’s no big deal.

Reacting to this, another web user, @pot_2plate slammed the lady for the comment and Chioma also reacted saying the lady was showing her love in her DM while trolling her in the comment section.

Read the exchange below: