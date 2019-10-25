As A Celebrity, You Cannot Always Be Star Of The Moment – Foluke Daramola

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola is today sharing some motivational titbits for her fans and colleagues alike.

According to her, celebrities need to understand that they will not always be the star of the moment as new stars are born every day.

Read Also: Foluke Daramola Reacts As Toyin Abraham, Kola Ajeyemi Become Husband And Wife

“No matter how good and popular you think you are as a celebrity, you cannot always be the star of the moment. Old stars will always fizzle out someday and new ones will always arise for the gracing of the prevalent moments. New stars are born everyday and old stars die everyday.The most important thing, however, is that one must always remain a responsible celebrity, who can impact lives positively, and one people must always look up to as a good role model for motivation to rise to their own stardom or live responsibly to achieve their set goals for life. A celebrity is not a good celebrity, if his life cannot always motivate other people to aspire for the best they deserve from life. A celebrity does not necessarily need to impress others with his life styles and achievements always, but to inspire others also to purposeful greatness”

Foluke Daramola
Foluke Daramolamola
Tags from the story
Foluke Daramola
0

You may also like

Aregbesola will set up panel to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke

Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses misses Eagles first training session

Man remanded in Katsina prison for allegedly killing his uncle

Davido Expresses Disappointment As Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, Loses At Court Of Appeal

Youth Corper impregnates 11-Year-old JSS2 student in Delta

North Korea should be ready for consequences -Donald Trump

Russia worried about North Korea, Trump threats

ISIS Appoints New Leader For Boko Haram

Group predicts doom for APC in 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *