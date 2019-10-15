As An Actress, If A Movie Director Hasn’t Requested Sex From You, Then Something Is Wrong With You: Vicky Zugar

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has stated that sex for roles in the movie industry is real and added that if there is any lady in the industry that is not getting such advances from movie directors, producers or someone in charge, then something is wrong with such lady.

Speaking during an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Joy FM, she added that the trend would continue in the movie industry because it is the norm.

Her words: