As An Actress, If A Movie Director Hasn’t Requested Sex From You, Then Something Is Wrong With You: Vicky Zugar

by Valerie Oke
Actress Vicky Zugar
Actress Vicky Zugar

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has stated that sex for roles in the movie industry is real and added that if there is any lady in the industry that is not getting such advances from movie directors, producers or someone in charge, then something is wrong with such lady.

Speaking during an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Joy FM, she added that the trend would continue in the movie industry because it is the norm.

Her words:

 Sex for roles in the movie industry is very real. I won’t lie about. It’s happened, it’s happening and it will happen again tomorrow and it’s normal. 

If you are a woman and you are in the industry and no one is asking you out like a producer, a director or someone who is in charge isn’t asking you for sex then there is something wrong with you” 

