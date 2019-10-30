ASUU Reveals Conditions To Join FG’s IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made known its condition to joining the Federal government Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS).

According to the university body, it would join IPPIS, if acts establishing universities were amended by the National Assembly.

It also said all grey areas with regards to sabbatical, external examiners, external assessors and earned academic allowances as well as capturing the appropriate retiring ages of workers in the university must be addressed.

The Sokoto zonal chairman of the association, Dr. Jamilu Shehu, said this at the end of the association’s meeting held at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University. He added that IPPIS lacked constitutional backing, adding that it was not supported by any act of the national assembly.

He said, “More so, contrary to the law expressly backing the governing councils of each federal university to exercise full control over the finances of the universities, IPPIS lacks constitutional backing, neither is it supported by any Act of the national assembly,” he said.

He said: “ASUU is determined to oppose any policy that is aimed at thwarting the educational advancement of the country. If government insists on stopping the salaries of the university staff for not joining IPPIS, the Union’s policy of ‘No Pay, No Work’ will definitely be implemented”.