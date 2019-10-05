At 50, I Still Love Sex And Want To Marry Again: Ayo Adesanya

Yoruba actress, Ayo Adesanya, who recently clocked 50, has revealed her plans of settling down again after her first trial failed woefully years ago.

The film director said:

“I’m willing to give another person one last chance. Now, I am 50. I want to let go. I want to give marriage another try. If I get the right person, I’ll get married again. Nobody is perfect but I need someone that can balance me up. He has to be God fearing, romantic and have some money. Romance is very important. I want an extremely romantic man. God is a good God. He knows what I want, and I believe that he would send him my way.”

Adesanya was once married to movie producer/cum actor Omogoriola Hassan.

The mother of one, who was questioned about how she feels at 50 and the lessons she has acquired, asserted that nothing has changed about her.

In her words,

“Life at 50, nothing has changed. It is still same me. But mentally, I’m more matured. I have learned to be more humble. Humility pays. People you don’t even know, knows you and watch all your moves. I’m not gym person, I eat anything but I drink water a lot. That’s my beauty secret.”

Speaking on sex and controversy, Ayo Adesanya who tries her possible best to stay away from controversies, stated that she doesn’t like drama.

“It is not easy to maintain a clean state. I don’t like drama. Even if you check my social media page, I don’t like drama at all. I also learned not to put everything about me on social media. Some would post photos when they go to toilet, when they eat, and other unnecessary things, that’s where the whole drama starts.” She said

On sex, we all humans, everybody likes sex. This is what humans do, they eat, have sex and sleep. If I don’t have sex, how would i have my son. But they are certain things one can’t bring out or flaunt outside, even if you are nymphomaniac, once you are outside you control your urge”, She added.