Atiku, PDP Lose Appeal At Supreme Court

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Supreme Court has made a ruling on the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against President Muhamamdu Buhari.

Atiku and Buhari
Atiku and Buhari

The seven-man panel in a short ruling, consolidated all the appeals on the matter, stating that the main appeal shall be binding on all others.

Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who leads the seven-man panel of the apex court, overruled Atiku and his party’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals should be heard after the main one must have been argued.

Also Read: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Atiku, PDP’s Appeal Against Buhari

He stated that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked would suffice.

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Muhammad Tanko, Muhammdu Buhari, pdp
0

You may also like

‘I may be slow but I am not a thief’ – Buhari

''Just One Day In Office And You Are Already Lying'' - Nigerian Slam Imo State Governor, Ihedioha, For Saying He Is Not Aware Of The Monuments Destruction

Just in: Newly Sworn In Governor Of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, Demolishes Monuments Built By Okorocha Barely 24 Hours After Taking Over

Amazing: Wooden PC Termed World’s Greenest PC to be Launched Soon

Boko Haram: Pope Calls for Peace

ICPC

ICPC arrests judge for allegedly seeking bribe of N200m

5 signs to know you have a Kidney failure

Nigerian hijacks account of Indian doctor

Politicians Created Boko Haram Crisis, Only Politicians Can Solve it —Alhaji Alhaji

Nigeria Customs Service impounds 13 vehicles belonging a Senator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *