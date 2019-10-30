Atiku, PDP Lose Appeal At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has made a ruling on the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against President Muhamamdu Buhari.

The seven-man panel in a short ruling, consolidated all the appeals on the matter, stating that the main appeal shall be binding on all others.

Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who leads the seven-man panel of the apex court, overruled Atiku and his party’s request that their seven interlocutory appeals should be heard after the main one must have been argued.

Also Read: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Atiku, PDP’s Appeal Against Buhari

He stated that it would be unnecessary to hear the interlocutory appeals when a judgment on the main appeal marked would suffice.