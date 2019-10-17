Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Moghalu, Ebuka Express Sadness Over Onitsha Tanker Fire Incident

Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu

Notable Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their condolence over the fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra state that left a mother and her baby dead and several buildings and shops totally razed down.

Reacting to the unfortunate inferno at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra State, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, TV personality, Ebuka Uchendu-Obi have expressed their sympathies.

The fire incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday night and destroyed over 500 lock-up shops along with the Iweka street market leading to Ochanja and Menax markets.

See their reactions below

 

