Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Moghalu, Ebuka Express Sadness Over Onitsha Tanker Fire Incident

Notable Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their condolence over the fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra state that left a mother and her baby dead and several buildings and shops totally razed down.

Reacting to the unfortunate inferno at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra State, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, TV personality, Ebuka Uchendu-Obi have expressed their sympathies.

The fire incident was said to have occurred on Wednesday night and destroyed over 500 lock-up shops along with the Iweka street market leading to Ochanja and Menax markets.

Read Also: Pigeon, Coins Found On A Lady’s Corpse Dumped On The Road In Onitsha, Anambra State (Photos)

See their reactions below

We've had many preventable fuel tanker tragedies. I received with sadness, reports of a tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, which caused massive destruction to lives and properties in Ochanja Market area. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the affected. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 17, 2019

The scenes from the unfortunate fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra state are heartbreaking. I wish to share my heartfelt condolences to Governor Obiano and our brothers and sisters in Anambra state. I offer our support as they begin to rebuild. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 17, 2019

I am sad about the fire outbreak in Onitsha that claimed the lives of a woman, her child and others. My sympathies and condolences for the unfortunate incident go to the good people of Onitsha in particular and Ndi Anambra in general. We need to invest more in fire safety. — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) October 17, 2019