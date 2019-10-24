Atiku’s Son Appointed As Commissioner In Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has appointed Adamu Atiku, the first son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as a member of his cabinet.

Adamu was one of the names on the list of 23 commissioner-nominees sent by the governor to the state house of assembly for screening.

Aminu Iya-Abbas, Speaker of the House of Assembly, read the list during a plenary session on Wednesday.

However, Japhet Kefas, house committee chairman on information, said no date has been fixed for screening of the commissioner-nominees.