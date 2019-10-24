Atiku’s Son Appointed As Commissioner In Adamawa

Atiku
People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has appointed Adamu Atiku, the first son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as a member of his cabinet.

Adamu was one of the names on the list of 23 commissioner-nominees sent by the governor to the state house of assembly for screening.

Read Also: 2019: Some APC Chieftain Supported Atiku Against Buhari In Katsina

Aminu Iya-Abbas, Speaker of the House of Assembly, read the list during a plenary session on Wednesday.

However, Japhet Kefas, house committee chairman on information, said no date has been fixed for screening of the commissioner-nominees.

