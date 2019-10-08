Atiku’s Son-In-Law Begs Court For Permission To Travel Abroad Over Life-Threatening Illness

Son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi Babalele, has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos for permission to travel for a foreign medical trip on the ground of his “life-threatening” illness.

Babalele tendered medical reports from three hospitals; two in Abuja and three in London – showing his health condition.

Babalele was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for over allegations of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the last general elections.

The presiding judge, whom the case was later transferred to Justice C.J. Aneke, granted his prayer to continue on the N20m bail with one surety earlier granted him in August by Justice Oweibo.

But Babalele, through his counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, applied for permission to travel abroad for treatment of his ailment.

Ozekhome told the judge that the application contained medical reports from Samiya Hospital and the National Hospital both in Abuja and another one from a Michael Warren, from a London hospital.

The judge adjourned till October 11, for ruling on the application.