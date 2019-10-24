Attack On Nigerians In South Africa Not Xenophobic: Nigerian Consul General

The general consul general in South Africa, Godwin Adama, has described the attack on Nigerians living in South Africa as criminals rather than xenophobic.

According to Godwin who made this known while speaking with NAN, the recent attack which occurred at Witbank in Mpumalanga district of South Africa, occurred after some taxi drivers and locals launched an attack under the guise of fighting crime.

He further revealed that the locals feel there is a lot of drugs and human trafficking going on in the country, and as such, taking laws into their hands because they feel the security operatives are not doing enough.

“There was nothing like xenophobia; this attack was crime-related and it is just that some criminals took advantage of the opportunity to carry out the crime.

“We have draft rules and agreements in place; it is a people-to-people relationship we want to concentrate on. If it is government-to-government we do not have much problem at all.

“It is not a one-day matter to resolve, but such modality requires constant discussion platforms to enable people to be able to interact. To be able to arrest criminals, it is better to take issues related to the crime to the police station, rather than take laws into your hands,” he concluded.