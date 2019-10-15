Baby Dies After Busy Dad Forgot Her In Hot Car

A one-year-old baby girl was on Monday, found dead at the back seat of her parent’s car in Tampa, Florida, United States after her father forgot her at the back seat of the ”hot car”.

The father was said to have unknowingly taken another car out.

The baby’s mother reportedly called police at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday after discovering her in their Jeep.

When the police got to the scene, the girl was found unconscious, and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to MailOnline report.

“It appears it was a very busy morning for the family. They have several other children as well and in an effort to get everybody where they needed to go, the toddler was left in the backseat,’ said Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

“The dad used the vehicle the toddler was in to take people to school, to work, and all that,’ Hegarty said. ‘[He] then took a separate car to work that caused him to forget the child was in the backseat of the car.

The high temperature in Tampa Monday was 88, but factor in the humidity and it approached 100 degrees.

This is the 48th time this year that a child died in a hot car, according to the National Safety Council.

They say, on average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.