Banky W Replies Upcoming Artiste Who Pirated His New Movie

Musician and actor, Banky W has put an upcoming musician in his place after the latter boasted about pirating his movie.

Banky who acted in the movie “Up North”, alongside his wife Adesua Etomi, had taken to his Instagram page to announce that the movie is now available to watch on Netflix.

Kennie, the upcoming singer, reacting to the post, wrote; “I already have it on my phone.”

Not wasting time, Banky replied by telling him to do unto others as he’d have them do to him.

See their exchange below;