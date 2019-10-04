Barack Obama, Wife Celebrate Each Other On Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama on Thursday celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

The former US president has since taken to social media to pen a short but very beautiful message for his wife Michelle as they celebrate another year together.

Mr Obama shared a loved up photo of himself with his wife Michelle, and wrote; “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

The Obamas despite leaving office have remained America’s favorite leaders.