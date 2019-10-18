Bauchi Governor Clarifies “After God, Its Jonathan” Comment

by Verity
After whipping up sentiments with his comment, “after God, it’s former President Goodluck Jonathan”, Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has clarified his position.

Governor Mohammad had made the comment during the inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign council for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The governor was quoted as saying that, as far as he was concerned, after God, it’s Goodluck Jonathan.

However, while speaking with journalists on the issue, the state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Ladan Salihu, clarified the governor’s stance saying Muhammed had always acknowledged God and Prophet Muhammed before making any utterance.

He stated further that the statement by the governor was a purely normal and political statement.

He berated critics at how it was being misinterpreted to the extent of linking the issue with faith. He said the governor only praised the former president whom he described as his political mentor and role model for giving him the mandate to serve as FCT Minister during his administration.

