BBC Reporter, Kiki Mordi Alleges Death Threat Over Sex For Mark Investigation

The BBC investigative Journalist, that revealed the sexual harassment in universities, Kiki Mordi has alleged that she has been receiving death threats since the documentary went viral.

Speaking during an interview with Sahara Reporters, she added that she is not bothered because BBC places a premium on the security of employees.

Her words:

“I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously.

Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the training I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right.

Read Also: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Denies Demanding Sex For Movie Roles

The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced.

I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was released and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution.

I believe it doesn’t stop there until there is a conviction. We have to break that culture of impunity.”