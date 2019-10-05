BBNaij: Mercy Finally Speaks On Her Fight With Tacha

BBNaija housemate, Mercy has finally spoken on the fight she had with ex-housemate, Tacha which led to the latter’s disqualification.

Mercy who on her part was handed two strikes for her behavior, in her diary session told Biggie that she liked Tcha from the first day the latter came into the house.

Mercy said:

“Tacha does not know but I liked her from day one in BBNaija house, Biggie and some people know I’ve never seen her as a problem.

“I actually wanted to see her in the finals but things went that way.

“Tacha is one of those people you like deep down in your heart without other people knowing, I actually wanted to see her in the finals but what happened just made it impossible.

“We both lost our tempers, did not think deeply and take precautions.”