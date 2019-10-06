BBNaija 2019 Finale – Ike Spotted With Flower Bouquet For Mercy (Photo)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike, has been spotted with a bouquet for mercy on the finale show.

As the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem show finally ends tonight and the grand finale about to begin, evicted housemate, Ike was seen at the Grand finale with a flower for his boo, Mercy.

What looked like a game in the beginning for Ike eventually turned to the real deal as he is obviously in love with Mercy.

READ ALSO – Mike’s Wife, Perri Stuns As She Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To BBNaija Finale (Photo)

Recall Ike had earlier hinted that he loves Mercy so much and would do anything for her.

See The Photos Here: