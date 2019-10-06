BBNaija 2019: Seyi And Omashola Evicted From Show

by Michael
Seyi and Omashola
The Big Brother Naija Final Five Housemate

Big Brother Naija housemates Seyi and Omashola have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Pepper dem edition.

After three months, in which a total of 26 individuals have dwelled in the house, it was down to the top five housemates in Big Brother Naija from which the ultimate winner will emerge tonight.

This year’s edition has been all about Pepper Dem, and the last five standing – Seyi, Frodd, Mike, Mercy and Omashola – all had equal chances of finishing their once in a lifetime adventure by clinching the grand prize of N60m.

Now that Seyi and Omashola have been evicted, we would have our winner between Mercy, Frodd and Mike.

