BBNaija 2019: Tacha Sends Congratulatory Message To Mercy (Photo)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha has taken to her Instagram to say congratulations to the winner of the ‘pepper dem gang’ edition of the show

Following the emergence of Mercy Eke as the winner of the big brother Naija season four finales held last night, Tacha Akide has sent her congratulations to the winners .

In a rare selfless and emotional post she shared on her Instagram page ,the pretty Port-Harcourt first Daughter congratulated Mercy on being the first female to be crowned winner of the big brother Naija since inception.

She wrote:  ‘CONGRATULATIONS LAMBORGHINI MERCY, HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE, FIRST FEMALE BIG BROTHER NAIJA WINNER. I am sincerely happy for you ❤’

