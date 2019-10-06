BBNaija 2019: Tacha Shares Message To Fellow Housemates (Photos)

BBNaija2019 disqualified Housemate, Tacha reveals what she could have done differently before being disqualified from the Big Brother Naija House.

The disqualified housemate took to her Instagram to share what she would have done differently if she had not been disqualified.

READ ALSO – Tacha Missing As All Evicted BBNaija Housemates Party With The Top 5 Finalists (Video)

Sharing six photos which contain messages for the housemates from the Big Brother Naija pepper dem house.

In one post she said: ‘Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better.

We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary.’

See The Photos Here: