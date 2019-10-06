BBNaija 2019: Tacha Shares Message To Fellow Housemates (Photos)

by Michael
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

BBNaija2019 disqualified Housemate, Tacha reveals what she could have done differently before being disqualified from the Big Brother Naija House.

The disqualified housemate took to her Instagram to share what she would have done differently if she had not been disqualified.

READ ALSO – Tacha Missing As All Evicted BBNaija Housemates Party With The Top 5 Finalists (Video)

Sharing six photos which contain messages for the housemates from the Big Brother Naija pepper dem house.

In one post she said: ‘Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better.
We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary.’

See The Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram

Bliss is one priceless state of mind I have always desired. This ideally comes with inner peace; the will to let go and let life take its course. The ability to let life lead and direct purpose to a climax regardless of the chaos and battles we may be experiencing. I did loose track of this in retrospect as I have had time to reflect on my dealings in the house. I am aware that I could have reacted better. We have one life to lead and I have chosen to take charge of mine. To be in control when I can and to be vulnerable when it is absolutely necessary. . Now that I think about it, my relationships in the house would have gone a little bit differently if I loosened up a bit, had a laugh here and there and also loved a little more intensely. I've also had a while to think about what I would have said to the last 5 big Brother Naija housemates in the house before leaving. In light of the finale, I would love to get these thoughts off my chest. swipe—>

A post shared by PH CITY FIRST DAUGHTER🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@symply_tacha) on

Tags from the story
Tacha
0

You may also like

Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims fixes June 16 as deadline for Hajj payment

Family of murdered driver demands justice

NSCDC arrests mastermind behind Agip pipeline

Breaking: El-Rufai Detained by SSS, His Twitter Account Reveals

Ondo PDP Plans to Contest Mimiko’s Election: “You are on your own” – National PDP

Nigerian Yahoo Yahoo Boy, Tobechi Onwuhara Apprehended In Australia

Abubakar Mahmoud Elected as new NBA President

Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector – Leadership Newspaper

Former president Goodluck Jonathan explains how he reunited Nigeria in 2015

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *