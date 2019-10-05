BBNaija: Bobrisky Gifts Tacha 500k

by Michael

"Nigerian

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has come through for disqualified BBNnaija housemate, Tacha.

Bobrisky had promised to give Tacha 1 million naira after her disqualification. Many felt it was all for publicity and that he would not fulfil it.

But he has proved them wrong by depositing the sum of 500,000 into Tacha’s account. He also promised to transfer the balance of 500k to her later.

He went on to his Instagram page to share this information with his followers and fans while many people applauded him.

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Kim Kardashian’s Selfie Book A Failure, Records Very Poor Sales Since May

Yinka Davies, Jeffery Daniels, Charly Boy, IllRhymz Confirmed For Nigerian Idols

Tonto Dikeh

‘Lord bless me with new boobs’ – Tonto Dikeh prays to God

Yaw Renews His MTN Endorsement Deal With A Smile

Watch Tonto Dikeh Reveal Scenes From Her Cosmetic Surgery

Tyrese Gibson thanks his wife and reconciles with Dwayne Johnson as abuse investigation is dropped by Child Service Officials

#BBNaija: Miracle’s Family Releases Official Statement Over His Relationship Outside

Charly Boy

Charly Boy Compares Nigeria To Hell Fire

Emmanuel Emenike and Wife Iheoma Nnadi spark divorce rumors, unfollow each other on IG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *