BBNaija: Bobrisky Gifts Tacha 500k

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has come through for disqualified BBNnaija housemate, Tacha.

Bobrisky had promised to give Tacha 1 million naira after her disqualification. Many felt it was all for publicity and that he would not fulfil it.

But he has proved them wrong by depositing the sum of 500,000 into Tacha’s account. He also promised to transfer the balance of 500k to her later.

He went on to his Instagram page to share this information with his followers and fans while many people applauded him.

See His Post Here: