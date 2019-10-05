BBNaija: Bobrisky Gifts Tacha 500k

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has come through for disqualified BBNnaija housemate, Tacha.
Bobrisky had promised to give Tacha 1 million naira after her disqualification. Many felt it was all for publicity and that he would not fulfil it.
But he has proved them wrong by depositing the sum of 500,000 into Tacha’s account. He also promised to transfer the balance of 500k to her later.
He went on to his Instagram page to share this information with his followers and fans while many people applauded him.
See His Post Here:
Base on my previous post here….. i wasnt referring to anyone. Have given my own promise money 💰 to Tacha and all I was just saying was people should hold on to their promise. I already sent Tacha management money before she was out and I never posted it…. I only posted dis one just because we Tacha fans decided to contribute to support her. If I don’t post it now some of you will say where is the money i promise Tacha. Thanks you all