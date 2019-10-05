BBNaija: Bobrisky Spalshes N500K On Tacha

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has fulfilled his promise to disqualified BBNaija housemate Tacha.

Recall the popular crossdresser promised he would gift Tacha with N1m and as it stands, he has transferred N500,000 to her with a promise to give her the rest soon.

Read Also: Leave Bobrisky Alone, He’s Not Nigeria’s Problem: Nigerians Slam FG

“Base on my previous post here….. I wasn’t referring to anyone. Have given my own promise money 💰 to Tacha and all I was just saying was people should hold on to their promise. I already sent Tacha management money before she was out and I never posted it…. I only posted dis one just because we Tacha fans decided to contribute to support her. If I don’t post it now some of you will say where is the money I promise Tacha. Thank you all.”

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Tacha
0

You may also like

After Several Years In The US, Laide Bakare Finally Obtains Citizenship

Fetty Wap welcomes Baby No 7

Gov. Rochas Okorocha Appoints BBNaija Uriel As Imo State Carnival Ambassador (Photos + Video)

I Only Bleep Unmarried Men Because I’m A Feminist – Huddah Monroe

Lami Phillips & Husband, Olabowole Gbadamosi Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

PhynoFest: For The Second Time, Phyno Shuts-down a 22 Thousand Capacity Stadium

Hot Girls, Victoria Kimani, Elma Godwin And Emma Nyra Slay In Group Photo

[Photos]: Toke Makinwa flaunts unbelievably tiny waist in nude dress

Chioma etisalat

So Adorable! Adesuwa Etomi Drops Classy Birthday Message For Chioma Akpotha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *