BBNaija: Bobrisky Spalshes N500K On Tacha

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has fulfilled his promise to disqualified BBNaija housemate Tacha.

Recall the popular crossdresser promised he would gift Tacha with N1m and as it stands, he has transferred N500,000 to her with a promise to give her the rest soon.

“Base on my previous post here….. I wasn’t referring to anyone. Have given my own promise money 💰 to Tacha and all I was just saying was people should hold on to their promise. I already sent Tacha management money before she was out and I never posted it…. I only posted dis one just because we Tacha fans decided to contribute to support her. If I don’t post it now some of you will say where is the money I promise Tacha. Thank you all.”