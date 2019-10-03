BBNaija: Cee-C Denies Shading Tacha On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha

2018 BBNaija housemate Cee-C had her name in the mouth of many after she shared a post they thought was meant to shade 2019 housemate Tacha.

Cee-C had taken to her IG page to share a photo of herself with a quote from Real Kim which read thus;

They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same! STAY FOCUSED! —RealTalkKim.”

Read Also: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C Celebrates 2.1 Million Followers On Instagram

This post got many thinking she was shading Tacha, causing them to drag the former reality TV star.

However, Cee-C has responded to all the backlash making it clear she was not shading anyone.

Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha
Cee, Tacha
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Cee-C, Tacha
0

You may also like

MC Glaaxy talks nude video

MC Galaxy’s girlfriend unfollows him over IG live sessions

“Guys You Can’t Give A Lady Assurance Without Having Money” – Wizkid Advises Broke Guys As He Cosigns Davido

BamBam pens lovely message to boyfriend, Teddy A as he turns a year older today

Regina Daniels Mom Clash With Her Uncle, As He Accuses Actress of Denying Her Dad

Toke Makinwa Responds To Allegations Of Dating A 70-Year Old Married Man

Even In my absence, no artiste has taken my place – General Pype brags

Edo Stands Still As Ex-Governor, Lucky Igbinedion Gives Out His Daughter In Marriage

Singer Omawumi makes cover of “Motherhood In-Style” magazine

9-Year-old girl born without arms wins National Award (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *