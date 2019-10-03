BBNaija: Cee-C Denies Shading Tacha On Instagram

2018 BBNaija housemate Cee-C had her name in the mouth of many after she shared a post they thought was meant to shade 2019 housemate Tacha.

Cee-C had taken to her IG page to share a photo of herself with a quote from Real Kim which read thus;

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same! STAY FOCUSED! —RealTalkKim.”

This post got many thinking she was shading Tacha, causing them to drag the former reality TV star.

However, Cee-C has responded to all the backlash making it clear she was not shading anyone.