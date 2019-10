Former big brother naija housemate, Cindy paid a courtesy visit to MC Galaxy at his residence to present him a portrait photo for making her a millionaire overnight.

Recall MC Galaxy gifted the reality star a million naira after selected housemates, Ike and Khafi failed to show up.

The million naira is one of the numerous gifts the reality star has received since her exit from the show.

Watch the video below: