BBNaija: Dencia Slams Don Jazzy Over Comment On Mercy’s Win

by Temitope Alabi
Businesswoman and singer Dencia has reacted to Don Jazzy’s comment before Mercy was announced as the winner of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

Jazzy has tweeted; “I know that Mercy has a dope personality. But if she wins nobody should tell me that yansh does not perform wonders. #bbnaija”

Dencia, has now replied the music producer telling him the women are more than body parts adding that, had a man won the show, would anyone have said he won because of his dick?

See a screenshot of the exchange below;

