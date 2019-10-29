BBNaija: Diane Signs Endorsement Deal With Cosmetic Company

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija season 4 star, Diane Yashim has signed her first endorsement deal since her stint on the reality show.

Diane
Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane

The reality star recently visited the acting governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe on her homecoming tour to her home state.

The reality star became the first ever ambassador of Kuddy Cosmetics.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Diane, Kuddy Cosmetics
