BBNaija: Diane Signs Endorsement Deal With Cosmetic Company

Big Brother Naija season 4 star, Diane Yashim has signed her first endorsement deal since her stint on the reality show.

The reality star recently visited the acting governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe on her homecoming tour to her home state.

Also Read: BBNaija’s Diane Reveals Who She Could Have Dated In Big Brother House

The reality star became the first ever ambassador of Kuddy Cosmetics.

See post below: