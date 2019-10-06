BBNaija: Disqualified Housemate, Tacha Congratulates Top Five Finalists

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tacha, a disqualified housemate of the reality show, Big Brother Naija, has wished the top five finalists success as the winner will be unveiled today.

Tacha
Tacha

The controversial reality star was disqualified from the show after she physically assaulted fellow housemate, Mercy, on the 89th day of the show.

However in a surprising move, the reality star took to her social media page to congratulate the finalists, Seyi, Mercy, Omashola, Mike and Frodd.

See her post below:

