BBNaija: Disqualified Housemate, Tacha Congratulates Top Five Finalists

Tacha, a disqualified housemate of the reality show, Big Brother Naija, has wished the top five finalists success as the winner will be unveiled today.

The controversial reality star was disqualified from the show after she physically assaulted fellow housemate, Mercy, on the 89th day of the show.

Also Read: Tacha Missing As All Evicted BBNaija Housemates Party With The Top 5 Finalists (Video)

However in a surprising move, the reality star took to her social media page to congratulate the finalists, Seyi, Mercy, Omashola, Mike and Frodd.

See her post below: