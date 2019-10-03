BBNaija Distracting Nigerians From Noticing Buhari’s Destructive Works: Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has lamented over the impact of the reality show, Big Brother Naija in distracting Nigerians from national issues.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno expressed that while President Buhari has introduced toll gates on federal highways, Nigerians are busy scheming on how housemate of BBNaija, Mercy will win the show.

The pastor cum politician expressed that the problem affecting Nigeria is caused by negligence on the part of the people.

See the post below:

