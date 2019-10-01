BBNaija: Double Wahala Visits Pepper Dem Housemates (Photos)

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemates of Double Wahala gave a surprise visit to the Pepper Dem housemates for the independence day carnival.

READ ALSO –BBNaija: Frodd Kicks Diane Out Of Show Via Lucky Dip

With the show was coming to an end, anything and everything is expected to happen, and at any point.

Earlier this week, there were six remaining housemates, however, Diane was evicted in the late hours of Monday.

Now, there are only five pepper dem housemates that will be gracing into the finale, which includes; Frodd, Mike, Omashola, Seyi and Mercy.

See Photos From The Carnival Here:

Photos From BBNaija Independence Day Carnival