BBNaija: Esther Bags Endorsement Deal With Payporte

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Esther Agunbiade has bagged her first endorsement deal since her exit from the show.

Esther
Esther

The fintech company took to it’s Twitter handle to announce the reality star as one of the company’s fashion ambassadors.

Also Read: Frodd Reacts To Reports That He Washed Esther’s Towel, Bra, Pant (Video)

The reality star has now joined a growing list of other reality stars from this season of BBNaija to have bagged endorsement deals.

See post below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Esther, Payporte
0

You may also like

Country music Legend Don Williams dies at 78

Apostle Suleiman Debuts in his First Movie ‘Black Elijah’ To be Premiered on Sunday (photos)

Etinosa

‘Blessing Okoro Is An Idiot’ – Etinosa Fires

Yinka Ayefele’s dad to be buried in January 2015

Yinka Ayefele’s dad to be buried in January 2015

Good Son: Praiz Buys A New Car For His Mum

Nigerian lady outs boyfriend who used ‘jazz’ on her to extort money

Ngozi Nwosu Off To The UK For Surgery

Ngozi Nwosu Off To The UK For Surgery

BBNaija 2018: Vandora shows off her boobs again (Photos/Video)

Photos Of Billionaire Kenyan Governor, Who Has Gold Cars, Uses 24 Karat Gold Phones, And Only Drinks Gold Wine Is Breaking The Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *