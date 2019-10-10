BBNaija: Esther Bags Endorsement Deal With Payporte

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Esther Agunbiade has bagged her first endorsement deal since her exit from the show.

The fintech company took to it’s Twitter handle to announce the reality star as one of the company’s fashion ambassadors.

Also Read: Frodd Reacts To Reports That He Washed Esther’s Towel, Bra, Pant (Video)

The reality star has now joined a growing list of other reality stars from this season of BBNaija to have bagged endorsement deals.

See post below: