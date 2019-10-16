BBNaija: Fans Surprise Tacha With Gifts After Interview In Lagos (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha was surprised at the love she received today after the commencement of her media tour at Cool FM.

The disqualified housemate was queried on everything relating to her stay in the house by OAPs, Dotun Cool FM and Kemi Smallz during her interview.

After her time on-air, the reality star met the adoring fans that waited patiently to meet and greet her.

