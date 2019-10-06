BBnaija Finale: Seyi, Omashola Evicted From Pepper Dem Edition (Video)

by Amaka

Seyi and Omashola have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Seyi
Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi

Seyi and Omashola are the 22nd and 23rd housemate to bid goodbye to the Big Brother Naija house.

Both evicted housemates got to the final stage alongside Mike, Mercy, Frodd.

The finale of the reality show is currently on-going and only one housemate will emerge winner.

The winner goes home with a prize worth 60 million naira.

Watch the video below:

