BBNaija Finalist, Seyi Awolowo Reunites With Family After BBNaija Show (Photos)

Seyi Awolowo of the Obafemi Awolowo family has returned to reunite with his family after the Big Brother Naija Show. Seyi who was among the top 5 BBNaija, has finally reunited with his Mum after leaving the Big Brother Naija house.

READ ALSO – No One In Your Generation Has Achieved What Awolowo Family Has Achieved — Seyi Mocks Mercy

In the video he shared, Seyi shows how he shared a passionate hug as she praises Seyi for a job well done during his stay in the big brother house for 99 days.

He captioned the video: ‘Behind every great man is a praying mother’

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3WSHt8FawF/