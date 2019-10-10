BBNaija First Winner, Aduwak Shares Advice To Pepper Dem Winner, Mercy (Video)

The winner of the Big Brother Naija season one, Katung Aduwak has shared some piece of advice for the Mercy who won the latest season of the reality TV show.

Mercy who is the first lady to win the show has been appreciated on several levels and this time, the first winner is celebrating with her and advising her as well.

In the video he made and shared, he congratulated Mercy and told her that being the first woman to win the show, a lot of people would expect quite a lot from her.

He also shared some advise on what she could do.

Watch The Video Here: