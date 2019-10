Big Brother Naija stars, Frodd and Isilomo have been announced as brand ambassadors for Gossy Natural water.

Recall that yesterday; Sir Dee announced that he had signed an endorsement deal with the company.

Hours later, it was revealed that the company signed three housemates of the recently concluded reality show.

See pictures below: