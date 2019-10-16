BBNaija: Frodd Visits His Former Workplace, Iconic Towers

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Broher Naija housemate and 2nd runner up, Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as, Frodd paid a surprised to his former office.

BBNaija's Frodd
Frodd

The reality star worked as a tower designer before participating in the reality TV show.

Also Read: BBNaija Frodd, Juliet Ibrahim In Romantic Mood (PHOTOS)

His co-workers were very happy to see him again visiting them after over 115 days. Sharing the pictures, Frodd wrote;

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, frodd
0

You may also like

Jamb Registrar denies calling for upgrade in candidate’s examination score

FRSC set to launch first traffic radio station – Boboye Opeyemi

Improvement as WAEC Releases Results – 38.8% Pass Mathematics and English

Photos: Man BRUTALIZES Wife Over Argument

Okorocha’s character shows government officials must undergo psychiatric test – Omokri

Johnny Depp’s Lone Ranger: Movie Crew Dies On Set

Herdsmen attack Kaduna State, kill 10 persons

President Buhari promises children a better Nigeria

Atiku is a Liar- APC Caucus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *