BBNaija: Frodd Visits His Former Workplace, Iconic Towers

Former Big Broher Naija housemate and 2nd runner up, Chukwuemeka Okoye popularly known as, Frodd paid a surprised to his former office.
The reality star worked as a tower designer before participating in the reality TV show.
Also Read: BBNaija Frodd, Juliet Ibrahim In Romantic Mood (PHOTOS)
His co-workers were very happy to see him again visiting them after over 115 days. Sharing the pictures, Frodd wrote;
View this post on Instagram
You all know what family mean to me, family is everything. Thanks for accepting me for who I am and thank you especially for the love you’ve spread . FroddNation is my family, I have never felt more lucky 😊😁 I paid a visit to my former work place and I didn’t realize how much I missed working with @iconictowers