BBNaija Housemates Dance To ‘Chiwawa’, Featuring Omashola, Tacha (Video)

by Amaka

The Big Brother Naija housemates, except Tacha, on Saturday, had a blast as they grooved to Lord Sky’s new mashup, “Chiwawa” which features Tacha and Omashola.

Tacha and Omashola had engaged in a fight where they exchanged words, calling themselves names of animals like Nkita, Chiwawa (Chihuahua), She-goat, Barking dog, among others.

Music producer, Lord Sky turned the fight into a song.

The Disc Jockey for the Saturday Night party, DJ Obi decided to spice up the evening by playing the song which set the dance floor on fire as Mercy and Thelma began twerking.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3QJ5M5gPP6/?igshid=yhb6asne4ft6

Tags from the story
Lord Sky, mercy, Omashola, Tacha
