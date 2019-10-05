BBNaija: I Have A Feeling The Winner Would Shock Everybody: Uti

As viewers of BBNaija anticipate the announcement of the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday, Uti Nwachukwu, the winner of Big Brother Africa season 5 says he suspects that the winner might not be from any of the popular housemates and as such shock viewers.

Read Also: Dem go experience convulsion if I start to dey talk about Cee-C now’ Uti Nwachukwu reacts to Cee-C;s latest endorsement deal

Speaking via his Instagram page, he said he would be watching the show from the edge of his seat incase of any shocker.

What he wrote below: