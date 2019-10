Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has dispelled the rumours that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has body odour.

The disqualified housemate has been rumoured to have a bad smell during her time on the show.

However, during an interview with the reality star, Daddy Freeze smelt her and confirmed she smells nice.

Watch the video below: